The fire is reported to have started at around 11:00 pm, although the details of the cause are yet to be revealed.

A video circulating on social media shows parts of the marketing burning while traders looked on in shock.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), however, arrived on time to bring the situation under control.

This comes just days after the famous Katamanto market in Accra was also razed down by a raging fire.

Reports indicate that the cause of the fire was unknown, however, it has destroyed a lot of shops and goods worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The fire, according to reports, started from a place close to the Agbogbloshie Market.