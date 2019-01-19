These new products, which are primarily targeted at kids, is in partnership with Tetra Pak, the world's leading food processing and packaging company.

The Kiddy Pack Juice Drinks entails Super Star Multi Fruit Juice, Royal Apple Juice, Royal Red Grape and Kiki Milk Juice and they all come in 200ml.

Launching the products in Accra, the Managing Director of Kasapreko, Richard Agyei said: "We're excited to expand this new category, which will magnify our horizons. We are thankful to Tetra Pak for offering us cutting-edge solutions while maintaining the highest standards of food safety and operational performance in a sustainable fashion. "

Mr. Agyei added: "We are always keen to cater for the growing needs of the Ghanaian consumers and that is why we constantly innovate high quality and affordable products to meet all needs."

The Kiddy Pack Juice will be produced at a new $2.2m ultra-modern Tetra production line that is expected to produce over eight hundred thousand (800,000) packs a day.

Oshiokamele Aruna, the Managing Director of Tetra Pak West Africa lauded their parnership with Kasapreko and said, "Kasapreko is an innovative company that is committed to contributing to Ghana's development as well as to introducing new products, flavors, and package sizes in the market."