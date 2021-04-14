RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kasoa: Armed thugs suspected to be land guards demolish properties

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

There is heightened fear among residents of Kasoa Peace town, a suburb in the Awutu East Municipality in the Central Region due to the activities of land guards.

File photo

Pulse Ghana

Armed thugs suspected to be land guards have adopted a scorched-earth policy of using land guards to claim properties that do not belong to them.

The land guards on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, stormed the town to demolish a church and other properties belonging to a man known as Pastor Mark Akomeah.

The victim said the alleged land guards have been bothering him since 1995 and recently demanded a 'digging fee' of 500 cedis which he refused not to pay.

Narrating his story, he said the land guards stormed his premises and brought down the entire building which was partially completed.

He said: "They requested digging fees and I refused because this building has been here since the year 2000 and there was no need for such payment. I was called by my tenants that they have demolished the building which was at lentil with frames fixed…I don’t know why they are doing this."

"Land guards have disrupted our lives since 1999 and it’s worrying. When will I get money to rebuild again?" he asked.

He, therefore, appealed to the Inspector General of Police, the Defense Minister, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene and put punitive measures in place to combat land guard menace at Kasoa.

He said "We are appealing to Nana Addo to intervene else I am stuck. I cannot eat and they threatened to kill me if they had met me here."

