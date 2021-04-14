Kasoa: Armed thugs suspected to be land guards demolish properties

He said: "They requested digging fees and I refused because this building has been here since the year 2000 and there was no need for such payment. I was called by my tenants that they have demolished the building which was at lentil with frames fixed…I don’t know why they are doing this."

"Land guards have disrupted our lives since 1999 and it’s worrying. When will I get money to rebuild again?" he asked.

He, therefore, appealed to the Inspector General of Police, the Defense Minister, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene and put punitive measures in place to combat land guard menace at Kasoa.