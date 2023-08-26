ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kasoa-Cape Coast road crash leaves 8 feared dead

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A horrifying accident has occurred on the Kasoa-Cape Coast road, with eight individuals reportedly feared dead.

kasoa, Cape Coast accident
kasoa, Cape Coast accident

The incident involved a Daf cargo truck colliding with an H100 commercial vehicle at Mustapha Plus on the road stretch between Kasoa and Cape Coast.

Recommended articles

According to witnesses at the scene, the cargo truck was en route from Cape Coast to Kasoa, while the commercial vehicle (trotro) was heading towards Kasoa from Afransi. The collision was triggered by a saloon car that wrongfully attempted to overtake both the cargo truck and the trotro, disrupting the normal flow of traffic and leading to the crash.

Further account revealed that the cargo truck was traveling at a high speed, which hindered its ability to reduce speed when the saloon car cut in front of it, ultimately leading to the collision.

As a result of the accident, two individuals from the commercial vehicle are in critical condition. Meanwhile, those who sustained minor injuries are currently undergoing treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT
kasoa-accident-1
kasoa-accident-1 Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

National Service scheme

NSS confirms payment of June allowance

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

12 SHSs in Ghana to start courses in aviation and aerospace next year – Adutwum

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Four businesses shut down due to nonconformity of tax compliance - GRA

Menzgold to begin validating customers ahead of payment

Menzgold has resolved dues for 5000 Clients - NAM1