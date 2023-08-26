Kasoa-Cape Coast road crash leaves 8 feared dead

According to witnesses at the scene, the cargo truck was en route from Cape Coast to Kasoa, while the commercial vehicle (trotro) was heading towards Kasoa from Afransi. The collision was triggered by a saloon car that wrongfully attempted to overtake both the cargo truck and the trotro, disrupting the normal flow of traffic and leading to the crash.

Further account revealed that the cargo truck was traveling at a high speed, which hindered its ability to reduce speed when the saloon car cut in front of it, ultimately leading to the collision.

As a result of the accident, two individuals from the commercial vehicle are in critical condition. Meanwhile, those who sustained minor injuries are currently undergoing treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

