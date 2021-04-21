RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kasoa ritual murder: Court remands suspects

The two teenagers standing trial for allegedly murdering 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah at Kasoa for ritual purposes have been remanded into police custody for two weeks.

The Ofaakor District Court was presided over by Samuel Adjei when he granted the plea by the prosecutor on the grounds that it does not have the jurisdiction to grant the suspects bail.

The Police have also been given two weeks to establish the actual age of one of the two teenage accused persons.

The suspects, Felix Nyarko has been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder with Nicholas Kiki, 18.

According to the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo, granting the suspects bail could endanger their lives.

He said keeping the suspects in police custody will keep them away from harm and added that keeping them in custody will give the police more time to carry out its investigations.

Chief Inspector Agbo also told the court that they were yet to conclude reconciliation of the age of the first accused person, Felix Nyarko whose age was given as 16.

The suspects are scheduled to reappearing in court on May 4, 2021.

