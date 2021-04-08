Kasoa ‘ritual’ murder: Poor parenting, negligence major cause – Adib Saani

“Let us involve the children in the security maintenance process. Sometimes we feel protecting the house is the sole responsibility of the adult; the children have a very important role to play. For instance, teach your children that anybody who knocks at the door except from mummy and daddy, don’t open the door to anyone without the tacit approval of mummy and Daddy.”

“Secondly teach the children that when they are out and about; never heed to people’s calls especially those who intend to offer them gifts. Children easily trust and it is sometimes easier for criminals to win their trust,” Mr Saani said.

Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicholas Kini, 17, are alleged to have conspired to kill the Class Four pupil of the Maranatha School, Ishmael Mensah last Saturday allegedly for money rituals.

According to the police prosecutor handling the case, the two teenagers were inspired after watching a spiritualist on TV.

After contacting the spiritualist, they were instructed to provide a human being and an amount of GH¢ 5,000 for rituals to be performed to make them rich.