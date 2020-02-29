Items donated included Soft drinks, bags of rice, bags of salt, cooking oil, toiletries, cartons of milk and other valuable items.

The donation forms part of KEED Ghana's CSR activities toward the society.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the assistant headmaster of the school, Mr Moses Affran, expressed appreciation to KEED Ghana limited for its kind gesture.

Mr Moses Affran thanked KEED Ghana limited for recognizing the children as part of society. He again urged other corporate and business entities to assist the school.

KEED Ghana limited during the donation indicated that giving remains their priority and that this kind gesture is to help meet some basic needs of the students and to reduce the burden on the government and teachers who attended to them.

The Dzorwulu Special School was established in 1970 and has since been the premier school for children with special needs. It was built to be boarding for kids with disabilities, in consideration of their individual educational needs, which aims at full development of their capabilities, independence and social participation.