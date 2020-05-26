He said he owns real estate properties in Accra, Tema, and Kumasi.

The legislator stated that he rents out the properties to fund a comfortable lifestyle.

"...Oh, how, I rent them... only a fool will occupy 147 homes...Real estate, you don't make that much money but It makes you comfortable...," he said in an interview on Joy News.

Speaking on investments made, the MP disclosed that venturing into farming in Ghana is a reserve for poor minded individuals.

He advised the youth especially university graduates not to go into farming.

He said if you want to be poor, one of the businesses you have to look at engaging in the country is farming.

He explained that whenever he hears people who are supposed to do something better for their lives say they are going into farming, he just laughs.

"When you wake up in the morning and you pray that God let me be poor, then you go into farming," he said.

"I challenge the government; what are the inputs for you to go into farming? They are just talking. I’ve been there and I’m telling you, if I go to university, I will not go into farming. Hell no!" he noted.

He continued: "If you make money in Accra and you tell me you are going to farm...I failed at farming not because of my management but because of litigation".

The MP further cautioned businessmen and women not to establish businesses in the villages because folks in the village are clever in terms of thievery.

"The moment you establish the business in that village, they think you are stupid. The villagers...you think you are going to create jobs for them [but they think] you are stupid," he said.