Kennedy Agyapong said his son was once arrested at Cantoments in Accra and called him to persuade the Police to release him (his son).

However, the lawmaker said after listening to the side of the Police, he realised his son was wrong and rather backed the officer to rather lock his son up.

Kennedy Agyapong

“The police arrested my son at Cantoments and he was trying to be too knowing. He told them his father was Kennedy Agyapong and whatnot,” Mr. Agyapong said on Net 2 TV.

“So he called to inform me about the situation. I requested to speak to the police officer and after explaining what happened, I told him to lock up my son up.

“It was a Nigerian friend of mine who went to beg for his release. I don’t condone such behaviour. I worked hard to get to where I am.

“If my child didn’t suffer like I did, and he wants to mess up, I won’t allow that to happen. That can’t happen.”

The maverick MP has never been shy of making his thoughts known and has often been embroiled in controversy over his comments.