The controversial lawmaker has been summoned by a High Court judge for calling him ‘stupid’.

Judge Amos Wuntah Wuni for contempt has given the businessman Monday, September 14 to appear before him.

He is expected to “show cause why he should not be severely punished for contempt, if the matters are proven against him to the satisfaction of the Court”.

Kennedy Agyapong is alleged to have called the judge stupid for giving a ruling in his absence.

The livid MP said on Net 2 TV, “You are a stupid judge. I will face you,” Ken Agyapong said.

“I am not Anas to take bribe from you,” he added in local language Twi.

He stressed: “I will deal with you”.