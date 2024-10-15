Key highlights from IPAC meeting with EC, political parties and other stakeholders

In a bid to ensure transparency, the meeting was broadcast live to the public, following the Commission's commitment to open governance, reiterated during a special IPAC meeting on 1st October.

Attendance

The meeting saw the participation of all registered political parties, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), Convention People’s Party (CPP), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP), and others, alongside CSOs, members of the diplomatic community, and various stakeholders, including the media.

Key Points from the EC Chairperson

In her address, EC Chairperson Mrs Jean Mensa outlined several significant developments regarding the revised PVR:

The revised PVR has been made available online at no cost, allowing voters to check their registration details conveniently.

Hard copies of the revised PVR were distributed to political parties and independent candidates during the meeting.

The updated PVR reflects substantial improvements over the version presented during the August 2024 exhibition exercise.

A template will be provided for parties to document and report any discrepancies found in the revised PVR.

This marks the first instance of the PVR being re-exhibited, highlighting the Commission's commitment to transparency and responsiveness to concerns raised by political parties, notably the NDC.

Voters can verify their details for free using the shortcode 71151# or by visiting the EC’s official website at ec.gov.gh, where they can enter their 10-digit Voter ID number to access their information.

Any discrepancies identified should be reported to the local District Office for correction before the end of the re-exhibition period on 19th October. After this date, while voters can still check their details online, corrections will not be permitted.

Political parties were provided with a comprehensive list of 40,647 polling stations and 328 special voters.

Voter Registration Statistics

The EC also shared current statistics regarding the voter registration process:

Total valid voters : 18,772,251

: 18,772,251 Females : 9,689,987

: 9,689,987 Males : 9,082,264

: 9,082,264 First-time voters : 708,280

: 708,280 Special voters : 131,476

: 131,476 Total number of transfers : 332,107

: 332,107 Transferred voters list : 311,344

: 311,344 Proxy voters list : 2,142

: 2,142 Exception list : 33,536

: 33,536 Multiples list : 26,790

: 26,790 Missing voters list: 1,273