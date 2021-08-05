Kissi Agyebeng to be sworn in as Special Prosecutor today

Mr. Agyebeng was approved by Parliament last week after excelling in his vetting by the Appointments Committee.

He will become the second person to serve in the office after Mr. Martin Amidu who resigned in November 2020 amidst controversial circumstances.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee, Agyebeng said he is coming with his own strategy to help President Nana Akufo-Addo fight corruption.

“There is no way I can stop corruption. But, I’m going to make corruption very costly to engage in”, he said.

“I am my own man and I’m coming with my own mind,” Agyebeng told the committee.

Agyebeng was nominated by the Attorney General, Godfrey Dame Yeboah as Ghana’s next Special Prosecutor.

Mr Agyebeng was called to the Bar in October 2003. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana and Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Dalhouse University and Cornell Law School.