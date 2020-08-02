She takes over from Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso whose tenure in office came to an end on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Prof. Rita Dickson, until her appointment was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

She once served as acting Vice-Chancellor in October 2018 when Professor Obiri Danso was asked to vacate the position temporarily.

Prof. Dickson has also previously served as the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, VC of KNUST

She additionally holds a Ph.D. and a Graduate Certificate in Academic Practice (GCAP from King’s College London.

In her inaugural address, she said one of her key vision will be to roll out a special initiative dubbed: "Support one needy student with one laptop" to help poor students who may be unable to acquire a laptop for online studies.

She also promised to champion entrepreneurship and critical thinking through evidence-based teaching and learning.