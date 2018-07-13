Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume

news

The Surgical & Medical Emergency unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has been boosted after the hospital received new beds to free up space for admissions.

Admissions at emergency unit had been suspended for 48 hours following an upsurge in cases and a lack of adequate beds to accommodate patients.

This was after a directive from government that no health post should turn away emergency cases with the excuse of unavailability of beds.

Some patients, therefore, had to be treated on the floor, whiles others were made to wait on plastic chairs, as a result of congestion at the emergency unit of the Hospital.

However, Korle-Bu has started admitting fresh emergency cases after the Hospital received new beds to complement the existing few ones.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Public Relations Officer of the referral hospital, Mustapha Salifu, said the new beds have already been delivered to the facility.

“We took delivery of beds yesterday for the new emergency unit. We are procuring some, other are donations,” he said.

He said the new beds have made the situation better and have freed up space for the admission of new emergency cases.

He was, however, quick to add that the beds at Korle-Bu are still not enough to accommodate the number of patients who visit the facility on a daily basis.

“The situation is better and the numbers we are seeing have reduced drastically but we are not out of the woods yet,” Mr. Salifu added.