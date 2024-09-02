Korle-Bu repairs elevator after Akandoh's unannounced visit and 24-hour ultimatum

The repair work comes after the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital reportedly prevented Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, from inspecting the lifts in the hospital's Surgical Department.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who also serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, was on a routine visit to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to assess the state of its facilities, with a particular focus on the condition of the lifts in the Surgical Department.

Reports indicate that Akandoh had received multiple complaints from patients and staff about the dysfunctional lifts, which are vital for the efficient operation of the hospital, especially in critical areas like surgery.

Upon arrival, however, Akandoh and his team were reportedly barred from accessing the lift area by hospital management on Monday, September 2, 2024.

He was confronted by some senior doctors of the department.

In a viral video, Dr Adu Aryee, a surgeon at the facility questioned the MP's identity and authority to conduct the visit without prior notice.

"I don't know you, Who are you? Do you have any letter introducing you? I have never met you in my life. told "I don't know you. Do I know?" Dr Adu Aryee said.

Akandoh expressed his disappointment with the situation, stating that his visit was part of his oversight responsibilities as a member of the Health Committee.

The reasons for the blockage remain unclear, but it has led to speculation about possible issues with the hospital's infrastructure that management may not want to be publicly disclosed.

It has been reported that one out of two elevators at the maternity block and surgical department of the Korle-Bu Hospital have not been functioning for over six months now, causing inconvenience to patients and visitors.