According to him, PDS is faced with financial challenges to operate effectively in the Municipality.

His reactions come at the back of a clash between residents and police officers on alleged over billing and disconnection exercise by PDS.

"These actions by the customers in the district have caused the company serious challenges in its commercial activities and in effect, its finances and operations. Counting back from 2014 up to 2019, we are talking about close to GHc 86 million," he said.

He also debunked claims by the residents of overbilling.

He said "The bills that they are talking about and they say they are overbilling; it is not overbilling per se. It is the terminologies that they are getting wrong," adding that their metres were installed by the Ministry of Energy and "by the time that we were made aware to make sure we capture these customers, probably they may have enjoyed electricity for a year, two or three years."

"So when you get that a year, two or three years bill… it is as a result of the residual years that the metres were not captured. That is what they actually project as overbilling," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor has charged the power producers disconnect residents of Krobo off the national grid if they cannot pay electricity bills.

According to him, the only thing which is free in Ghana which they can enjoy is free SHS and not electricity.

"People in Krobo if you feel you cannot pay for electricity bill cut it off. It is optional. The only thing that is universally free is free SHS not electricity bill. Fuel has never been free," he said.

He said there is no free energy any where in the world adding that what government has done is to reduce electricity tarrif for various consumers.

"Everybody, the Rich and Poor, you have to pay for electricity. Fuel has never been for free whether it is firewood or charcoal or solar or anything it is never free. Never in this world, I haven’t seen it before," Eric Kwakye stressed.