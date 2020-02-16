According to NADMO, about 1000 homes, mostly wooden structures, were destroyed by the fire, the Municipal Director of NADMO for Oforikrom, Awudu Mohammed, told Accra-based Citi FM.

He also noted that no life was lost following the fire incident.

Awudu said: "Our preliminary investigations show that we have about 1,000 stalls that have been burnt down by the fire and it has displaced about 13,000 or so people.

“However, we are yet to do a vigorous assessment by NADMO itself to see if what the people are saying is true or not.

"There was no casualty just that the situation is too big for the Municipal to handle, so we will take our findings to the region and then the region will take it up to the national for them to know what they will do.”

Meanwhile, authorities say they are working feverishly to provide some relief items for the victims.