A family health organisation, Total Health, is leading a campaign to distribute 21,000 condoms to revellers during the Easter festivities in Kwahu, Eastern Region.

Revellers who turned up at the paragliding site received at least five condoms each from the group, also known as "Hi Five", according to Graphic Online.

The campaign, sponsored by the USAID, is meant for family planning, a lead marketing person for Total Health at Kwahu, Mr Silas Ashitey, is reported as saying.

He said apart from the paragliding site, the group would share more condoms at the site of the night jams.

“People need to be protected but our ultimate aim is family planning, “ he said.

It will be recalled that last year, the Ghana Aids Commission distributed 60, 000 condoms for free at Kwahu.

Kwahu Easter festivity, which is originally meant to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ has now been turned into a partying event.

It pulls thousands of tourists and hoteliers who bank in the festivity.