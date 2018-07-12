Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kwame Despite not using blood donations for rituals - NBS


Allegations Kwame Despite not using blood donations for rituals - NBS

The allegations started after one 'Man of God' named Evangelist Emmanuel Addai posited in a Youtube video that blood donated to the Despite Group of Companies are used for money rituals.

  • Published:
Osei Kwame Despite play

Osei Kwame Despite

The National Blood Service (NBS) has vehemently denied that Chairman of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite uses blood donated to his company for rituals.

The NBS says such allegations are unfounded, baseless and very regretable.

The allegations started after one 'Man of God' named Evangelist Emmanuel Addai posited in a Youtube video that blood donated to the Despite Group of Companies are used for money rituals.

READ ALSO: Zylofon boss lauds Osei Kwame Despite for Children’s Hospital

The Service said: "We wish to state with no equivocation that no staff of Despite Group of Companies was involved in the technical process of that blood donation exercise… The entire blood donation exercise was successfully managed by a joint team of dedicated health professionals drawn from the Southern Zonal Blood Centre, 37 Military Hospital, Police Hospital and Cape Coast Teaching Hospital."

Osei Kwame Despite play

Dr Osei Kwame Despite

 

According to that statement, the team could have done better, considering the number of people who were unable to donate, and added that the Despite Group was considering doing it twice every year.

The self-acclaimed Evangelist Addai in the said video, alleged that Osei Kwame Despite has been diverting blood that is accrued from the donation exercise that was organized by his company for rituals.

According to him, instead of the blood being used to help those in need of blood, it is used for rituals that are used to sustain Despite’s vast wealth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#OpenUGMC: University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18 #OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18
Migrants: Number of Ghanaians stranded in Libya unknown - Minister Migrants Number of Ghanaians stranded in Libya unknown - Minister
Against The Law: Government to crack the whip on foreign retailers Against The Law Government to crack the whip on foreign retailers
No-Bed Syndrome: Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu – Health Minister No-Bed Syndrome Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu – Health Minister
Acquitted: Court lifts 3-year ban on Lawyer Sosu Acquitted Court lifts 3-year ban on Lawyer Sosu
Bilateral Relations: Angela Merkel to visit Ghana in August Bilateral Relations Angela Merkel to visit Ghana in August

Recommended Videos

Local News: Lack of beds hit Korle Bu teaching hospital Local News Lack of beds hit Korle Bu teaching hospital
Local News: Komenda sugar factory sugarcane sold to akpeteshie distillers Local News Komenda sugar factory sugarcane sold to akpeteshie distillers
Local News: Blackboard ICT teacher gets $10,000 master's degree scholarship Local News Blackboard ICT teacher gets $10,000 master's degree scholarship



Top Articles

1 In Ashanti Region Pregnant woman, baby die over GHC500 ‘doctor...bullet
2 Acquitted Court lifts 3-year ban on Lawyer Sosubullet
3 Identity Card NIA to register persons without passport, birth certs...bullet
4 Allegations Kwame Despite not using blood donations for rituals - NBSbullet
5 Oppression Some cultural practices that make nonsense of Ghana's...bullet
6 In Ashanti Region Pregnant woman and unborn child died over...bullet
7 Basic Education Court orders WAEC to release cancelled...bullet
8 Bilateral Relations Angela Merkel to visit Ghana in Augustbullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 Scarcity Passport booklet shortage due to a technical...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroombullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leavebullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

court-pic-1464852478_835x547.jpg
In Court Three security face trial over missing diapers
Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroom
In Ashanti Region Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other vehicles
Ursula Owusu, Minister of Communications
Court Order Ministry of Communications to release KelniGvG contract today