Kwame Despite not using blood donations for rituals - NBS

The National Blood Service (NBS) has vehemently denied that Chairman of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite uses blood donated to his company for rituals.

The NBS says such allegations are unfounded, baseless and very regretable.

The allegations started after one 'Man of God' named Evangelist Emmanuel Addai posited in a Youtube video that blood donated to the Despite Group of Companies are used for money rituals.

The Service said: "We wish to state with no equivocation that no staff of Despite Group of Companies was involved in the technical process of that blood donation exercise… The entire blood donation exercise was successfully managed by a joint team of dedicated health professionals drawn from the Southern Zonal Blood Centre, 37 Military Hospital, Police Hospital and Cape Coast Teaching Hospital."

According to that statement, the team could have done better, considering the number of people who were unable to donate, and added that the Despite Group was considering doing it twice every year.

The self-acclaimed Evangelist Addai in the said video, alleged that Osei Kwame Despite has been diverting blood that is accrued from the donation exercise that was organized by his company for rituals.

According to him, instead of the blood being used to help those in need of blood, it is used for rituals that are used to sustain Despite’s vast wealth.