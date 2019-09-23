The protesters clad in red and black, some of whom sported in war dresses and led by some sub chiefs thronged the principal streets of the Kyebi Township wielding placards to drum home their new found abhorrence for the NDC.

READ ALSO: We'll resist any electoral manipulation with our blood- Afriyie Ankrah

This massive protest was triggered by a comment made by the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Kwame Zu that, but for former president John Dramani Mahama, the Okyenhene would still be “drinking water with animals”.

Carrying placards with inscriptions warning the NDC, the protesters cautioned the party not to step foot in Okyeman to campaign.

Former President John Mahama

“This nonsense from NDC must stop”, “NDC koraa what has Okyenhene and Kyebi done to you?”, “NDC, leave Kyebi alone”, “Shameless NDC”, some of the placards read.

Others bore the inscriptions, “NDC, your filth won’t stick”, “Zu of NDC, you are a disgrace”NDC, you can’t divide Ghana”, “NDC and Zu, Okyeman has rejected you”, “NDC, you won’t get away this time”, among others.