La General Hospital project will commence soon — Dr.Nsiah Asare assures

He gave the assurance after residents of the La community and its environs demonstrated against the stalled project.

According to him, the government is working on the hospital and urged the residents to be patient because very soon they will see some action at the La General Hospital.

He explained why the project was delayed because there was supposed to be a facility to do the project but it didn't go through hundred percent and so the president has charged the Ministry of Health, and the Office of the Chief of Staff to work on it and make sure that something happens as quickly as possible.

On Tuesday, August 10, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the La General Hospital Redevelopment project.

Nana Addo indicated that the redevelopment project has been occasioned by a report from the Ghana Health Service, which indicated that the five-storey structure of the Hospital had developed gaping cracks, which made the facility unfit for use.

Furthermore, the unplanned nature of the entire hospital campus required that it be reorganized so that it can function efficiently as a 21st-century hospital, which will serve the needs of residents of La and its adjoining communities.

The redevelopment project is being financed by a credit facility from Standard Chartered Bank of the United Kingdom, with an export credit guarantee from Sinosure of the People's Republic of China to the tune of sixty-eight million euros (€68 million), with an insurance cover of three million, eight hundred and sixty thousand euros (€3,860,349.18).

The project will be undertaken by the Chinese company, Poly Changda, which has wide-ranging experience in China and other parts of Africa in the construction of healthcare facilities.

