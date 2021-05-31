Lack of furniture forces students to sit on the laps of their colleagues in SHS

A recent case of reference was when first-year students who reported to school could not get desks to sit on.
The lack of furniture in some junior and senior high schools in the Eastern Region is hindering smooth teaching and learning.
The situation has compelled students to sit on the laps of their colleagues as they struggle to settle in the classrooms.
A teacher from the Abuakwa North district who spoke to Accra-based Starr FM on anonymity said more than two students in a class share a mono desk which does not auger well for the students which are affecting their academic work.
He said a school with over 2500 students has less than 500 desks forcing some students to sit on the laps of their colleagues.
"With regards to my school, we have about 2500 students but we don't have enough desks. The school management has tried their best. They say some desks will be coming but as to the time they'll come in, we don't know. Because the students are not seated comfortably, so it doesn’t give room for them to concentrate.
"Because we don’t have enough desks, some students sit on the laps of their colleagues. More than two people sit on a mono desk…the issue of lack of desks cuts across in the district but the situation in my school is different," he said.
