Lack of furniture forces students to sit on the laps of their colleagues in SHS

The situation has compelled students to sit on the laps of their colleagues as they struggle to settle in the classrooms.

A teacher from the Abuakwa North district who spoke to Accra-based Starr FM on anonymity said more than two students in a class share a mono desk which does not auger well for the students which are affecting their academic work.

He said a school with over 2500 students has less than 500 desks forcing some students to sit on the laps of their colleagues.

"With regards to my school, we have about 2500 students but we don't have enough desks. The school management has tried their best. They say some desks will be coming but as to the time they'll come in, we don't know. Because the students are not seated comfortably, so it doesn’t give room for them to concentrate.