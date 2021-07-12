RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Landlord threatens to census officer in Sunyani

Authors:

Evans Annang

The 2021 Population and Housing Census has been on going across the country since June.

File photo of census officers
File photo of census officers

Though it was supposed to have ended yesterday, June 11, the Ghana Statistical Service has extended for another week.

Recommended articles

According to the GSS, though more than half of the country have been covered, there are some areas lagging hence the extension.

In a report by Daily Graphic, one of the enumerators in the Sunyani Municipality had to face a threat on his life while embarking on his duties.

“When I went to the house, I met this landlord who told me he was a visitor and cannot thus provide me with any information", the enumerator stated.

He said when he went there for the second time, he met a lady who said it was only his husband, the landlord, who could provide the necessary information.

"When the woman called her husband who was indoors, it turned out to be the same man who told me that he was just a visitor in the house".

The enumerator said, "as soon as he came out and recognised me, he threatened that he would shoot me if I dared to write anything on his wall".

"Go and tell the DCE that I will not allow you to write on my wall" was what the enumerator alleged the landlord told him.

According to the enumerator, when he stood outside the house to take the GPS coordinates the landlord stormed out to drive him away.

Government statistician, Prof. Annim
Government statistician, Prof. Annim Pulse Ghana

The enumerator said although he had reported the incident to his superior officers, he was yet to know the action that had been taken.

Asked whether he was able to enumerate occupants of that particular house on the last day of the exercise or not, he said he had not done so for fear of losing his life because of his previous experience with the landlord.

On whether or not he would be able to finish enumerating people in his assigned area, he said it was impossible because the area, with over 900 structures, had a large population.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NDC petitions Akufo-Addo over allowances for Presidential spouses

Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia

Here’s all you need to know about the Presidential spouses allowance

Nana-Addo-and-wife-Rebecca

Soldiers demoted for beating residents in Wa

Ghana soldiers

Ejura violence: 16-year-old boy leg amputated

16-year-old boy leg amputated