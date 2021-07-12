According to the GSS, though more than half of the country have been covered, there are some areas lagging hence the extension.

In a report by Daily Graphic, one of the enumerators in the Sunyani Municipality had to face a threat on his life while embarking on his duties.

“When I went to the house, I met this landlord who told me he was a visitor and cannot thus provide me with any information", the enumerator stated.

He said when he went there for the second time, he met a lady who said it was only his husband, the landlord, who could provide the necessary information.

"When the woman called her husband who was indoors, it turned out to be the same man who told me that he was just a visitor in the house".

The enumerator said, "as soon as he came out and recognised me, he threatened that he would shoot me if I dared to write anything on his wall".

"Go and tell the DCE that I will not allow you to write on my wall" was what the enumerator alleged the landlord told him.

According to the enumerator, when he stood outside the house to take the GPS coordinates the landlord stormed out to drive him away.

Pulse Ghana

The enumerator said although he had reported the incident to his superior officers, he was yet to know the action that had been taken.

Asked whether he was able to enumerate occupants of that particular house on the last day of the exercise or not, he said he had not done so for fear of losing his life because of his previous experience with the landlord.