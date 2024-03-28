This was announced by his family at a one-week observance was held in Ejisu on Thursday, where dignitaries, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and sympathisers gathered at Kumah’s hometown to mourn his passing.
Late Ejisu MP John Kumah to be buried on May 18
John Ampontuah Kumah, the late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 18th, 2024.
The 45-year-old lawmaker passed away earlier this month following a brief illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.
Dr. John Kumah died at about 12:40 PM at the Suhum government hospital after an ambulance he was travelling in together with his wife and medical doctor, from Ejisu to Accra was diverted to the Suhum medical facility when the doctor on board noticed that Mr Kumah’s condition was fast deteriorating.
On arrival at the hospital, a little after 11:00 am on Thursday, 7 March 2024, the medical team tried to stabilise him so could continue with his journey to Accra for his onward planned journey to Germany where he has been receiving treatment for his health challenge.
However, the Suhum government hospital’s efforts failed to keep him alive.
The final funeral rites will take place on Sunday, May 19th, 2024.
