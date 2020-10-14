Sarki Awudu Issaka Giwa said the good deeds of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer are still being felt by Ghanaians.

The Chief said this when Mahama paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of Gomoa-Nyanyano on Wednesday.

In his view, Mahama “made us see Dubai in Ghana” with the construction of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

“This our father-for-all President is a man of vision, a man of integrity; this man is a legend,” Sarki Giwa said.

“This man is a legend, and this man has left a footprint that all the time, the footprint is reflecting. Our father made us see Dubai in Ghana.

“If you go to Circle Interchange, we have never seen some before but we saw it in his time. May Allah bless you.”

Mahama today began his tour of the Central region and is expected to be in the region for four days.