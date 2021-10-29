He said though the President is on record to have made some comments on the legalization of LGBTQI in the country in the past, he has been silent on the bill that is before Parliament.
Let Ghanaians know your position on the anti-LGBTQI Bill – Sam George to Akufo-Addo
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has expressed concern on the silence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the anti-LGBTQI bill.
In an interview on Metro TV, the second-term lawmaker said he believed the President had seen or been briefed about the Bill for him to make an informed decision on whether to support or oppose or to support with amendments.
“I have heard the president speak but I think that one thing that I would have loved to hear the President say was his position expressly. He has seen the bill, is he for it, is he against it, is he for it with amendments or he is totally against it.”
“I mean there are three positions on this Bill. I would have loved for him to give an indication as leader of our country. Where is his mind on this Bill? Then his AG can bring forward the amendments. His lawyer as President is the AG so we need to know,” he added.
The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.
Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”
