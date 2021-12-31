Let’s all get vaccinated in 2022 - Mahama urges Ghanaians

In a post on social media on New Year’s Eve, President Mahama said those who are not vaccinated should go and get the jab.

“The New Year season is here! Let’s be more conscious of our health as we pray for health workers because of the more transmissible omicron variant.

Pulse Ghana

“Let’s also observe the COVID protocols. Observe social distancing, wash your hands as frequently as possible, avoid handshakes, use hand sanitizers and wear a mask,” he entreated.

The former President therefore, advised that “please GET VACCINATED if you haven’t done so yet. If you have, go for your second dose.”