Let’s all get vaccinated in 2022 - Mahama urges Ghanaians

Evans Annang

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to make themselves available for the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that should be a priority most Ghanaians going into the new year.

In a post on social media on New Year’s Eve, President Mahama said those who are not vaccinated should go and get the jab.

“The New Year season is here! Let’s be more conscious of our health as we pray for health workers because of the more transmissible omicron variant.

“Let’s also observe the COVID protocols. Observe social distancing, wash your hands as frequently as possible, avoid handshakes, use hand sanitizers and wear a mask,” he entreated.

The former President therefore, advised that “please GET VACCINATED if you haven’t done so yet. If you have, go for your second dose.”

Mr. Mahama disclosed that many people are nursing colds and flu-like symptoms, but they are not going for a COVID test and rather attribute the symptoms to the seasonal harmattan weather.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

