Lordina Mahama engages with Kumasi market Queens to address concerns

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, recently convened a meeting with a delegation of market queens from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The discussion, initiated by the market queens, covered various issues, including the challenges associated with the cost of doing business and the impact of the continuous depreciation of the Ghana cedi against other currencies on their working capital.

Among the concerns raised were the subpar sanitary conditions in the markets and the pressing need for improved market infrastructure across the region. Mrs. Mahama expressed empathy for their plight, underlining her connection as a market woman for over three decades.

"I am one of you. I have been a market woman for over 30 years, so I know what you are going through," she empathized.

Recognizing the pivotal role market women play in the economy, Mrs. Mahama assured them of her unwavering support.

"My doors are always open. My love for you and what you do is not based on who you vote for. I will continue to love you and support you in any way I can," she declared.

Additionally, Mrs. Mahama pledged that a future NDC administration led by John Mahama would prioritize the needs and concerns of market women nationwide.

As part of the NDC's 2020 manifesto, she disclosed plans for the Mahama administration to construct additional markets in all regions while extending her wishes for a happy International Women’s Day, Mrs. Mahama applauded all women for their relentless efforts in contributing to a better world.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

