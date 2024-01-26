Lordina Mahama solves water problem in Kintampo South

Expressing their thanks through traditional leaders, the people conveyed their appreciation for the former First Lady's intervention.

During a courtesy visit to Nana Amponsah Gyan II and Nana Adubofour, the Krontihene of Ampoma, Mrs. Mahama revealed that she had taken the initiative to procure a new pump at a total cost of forty-five thousand Ghana Cedis.

This generous contribution effectively resolved the water supply issue in Jema and extended its benefits to neighboring communities such as Jema Nkwanta, Ampoma, and Jema Senior High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The water system, established in 2013 with funding from the French Development Agency as part of a peri-urban and small-town water supply and sanitation project in the Brong Ahafo Region, faced a critical challenge due to the faulty pump.