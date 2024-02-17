Represented by former National Democratic Congress running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Mrs. Mahama extended her generosity by donating assorted drinks, water, canned fish, and a significant sum of GH¢25,000 to the women.
Lordina Mahama supports Greater Accra market women
Former first lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, demonstrated her unwavering support for the Market Women Association in the Greater Accra Region during their 63rd annual Thanksgiving program this week.
As the founder of the Lordina Foundation, the former first lady's commitment to uplifting communities and empowering women was evident in her contributions to the event. In addition to the material donations, Mrs. Mahama sponsored a health talk for the women, emphasizing the importance of well-being and healthcare.
Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, serving as Mrs. Mahama's representative, took the opportunity to encourage the women to prioritize unity and togetherness. In her address, she highlighted the significance of collective strength, emphasizing that when women come together, they can overcome challenges and achieve greater success.
The event, graced by the presence of Mrs. Mahama's representative, became a platform not only for material support but also for fostering a sense of community and shared purpose among the market women.
The former first lady's commitment to philanthropy and community development continues to make a positive impact, reflecting her dedication to uplifting the lives of those in need.
