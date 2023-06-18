Low female representation in Parliament is disappointing - Bagbin bemoans

According to statistics, 14.5 percent of seats in Ghana's parliament were held by women, despite the low female representation, the share stood as an increase from 2011, when only 8.3 percent of the seats were held by women.

This puts Ghana at the bottom of the rankings on the Gender Inequality Index.

“The number of colleagues has surpassed the 30 percent that we all signed to achieve by 2020, and we are lagging behind and so with 40 women MPs in the House of 275 MPs is a foul cry in the newly emerging democracies in the world.”

“The representation of persons with disabilities is even worse. The highest of 5.5 percent is in the Sixth Parliament is what this country has achieved so far.

“The representation of the youth in Parliament is also still very low and one can confidently say the response to the call for participatory governance is encouraging, but the response to inclusive governance is poor.”