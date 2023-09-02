He highlighted Mahama's social intervention programs aimed at assisting young people in becoming self-reliant.
Mahama can be trusted with Ghana's youth development - Stan Dogbe
Stan Xoese Dogbe, former Presidential Staffer, has expressed his belief that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is a more suitable choice for the youth of Ghana.
Stan Dogbe pointed to Mahama's track record of implementing initiatives to empower Ghana's youth, such as the Youth Enterprises Support (YES) initiative, which provided funding, job opportunities, and skills training for many young Ghanaians.
He also mentioned Mahama's plans to introduce additional youth-focused programs, including free vocational, artisanal, skills, and technical training through the National Apprenticeship Program, which would help young Ghanaians acquire valuable skills and become self-employed.
Stan Dogbe emphasized Mahama's potential to address critical issues that would benefit the youth, including the promise of a 24-hour economy and significant infrastructure investment.
He commended Mahama's commitment to youth empowerment, education, and good governance, stating that Mahama is the better choice for Ghana's future.
Stan Dogbe, further criticized the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what he perceived as a failure to address youth unemployment, a struggling education system, and pervasive corruption.
He expressed disappointment in the NPP's performance in these areas and asserted that Mahama would be a more promising choice for the youth and for building the future of Ghana.
“Nana Akufo-Addo and Mahamadu Bawumia’s current administration has failed to address youth unemployment and the struggling education system. Corruption remains pervasive, and the promises made to the youth have yet to be fulfilled. These two have been a big failure when it comes to the youth”.
