Mahama can be trusted with Ghana's youth development - Stan Dogbe

Stan Dogbe pointed to Mahama's track record of implementing initiatives to empower Ghana's youth, such as the Youth Enterprises Support (YES) initiative, which provided funding, job opportunities, and skills training for many young Ghanaians.

He also mentioned Mahama's plans to introduce additional youth-focused programs, including free vocational, artisanal, skills, and technical training through the National Apprenticeship Program, which would help young Ghanaians acquire valuable skills and become self-employed.

“John Dramani Mahama is a trusted leader who has, in the past, implemented several initiatives to empower the youth of Ghana. His Youth Enterprises Support (YES) initiative provided funding, job opportunities, and skills training for many young Ghanaians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He plans to introduce other youth-focused schemes, including free vocational, artisanal, skills, and technical training under the National Apprenticeship Program. This welcome initiative will help young Ghanaians gain valuable skills, be self-employed, be employers, and be able to fend for themselves”

Stan Dogbe emphasized Mahama's potential to address critical issues that would benefit the youth, including the promise of a 24-hour economy and significant infrastructure investment.

He commended Mahama's commitment to youth empowerment, education, and good governance, stating that Mahama is the better choice for Ghana's future.

Stan Dogbe, further criticized the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what he perceived as a failure to address youth unemployment, a struggling education system, and pervasive corruption.

He expressed disappointment in the NPP's performance in these areas and asserted that Mahama would be a more promising choice for the youth and for building the future of Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT