Mahama condemns 'high-handed, draconian' arrest and remand of protesters

The Ghana Police Service has accused the protesters of obstructing traffic, dismantling police barricades, and blocking roads during the protest at the 37 Roundabout in Accra. As a result, over 40 demonstrators were taken into custody, with 39 of them remanded for two weeks. On Wednesday, 25th September, a further 11 protesters were also remanded.

In response, Mahama posted on Facebook, condemning the authorities’ decision to remand the protesters, describing it as "high-handed" and an "abuse of their rights." He emphasised that while law and order must be maintained, it should not infringe upon the constitutional freedoms of Ghanaians.

“The youth of Ghana have a right to engage in peaceful manifestations to protect their future, especially on issues like environmental destruction,” Mahama stated, defending the rights of the younger generation to peacefully advocate for their concerns, particularly those related to environmental protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The former President called on the authorities to request a judicial review of the remand decision and urged that the protesters be granted bail immediately. He added that harsh judicial measures would not silence the youth or stop them from voicing concerns about issues that threaten their future.