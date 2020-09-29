On Friday dawn, September 25, 2020, members of the Volta separatist, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) blocked some roads in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Their action of blocking the roads the group said was part of their agitations for independence from Ghana.

The police in a message on social media urged commuters to and from Accra to Ho, Aveyime, Adidome, Mepe, Akuse, Sogakope, and Aflao to exercise caution as they were likely to experience traffic due to security operations within those areas.

Western Togoland

READ MORE: Western Togoland secessionist leaders arrested

"Anybody traveling on any of these roads should exercise caution," the police message said.

Mahama speaking on this issue at Jinijini as part of his Bono Regional tour, said the actions of the secessionist group could be dangerous for the country if other ethnic groups also demand independence adding that the actions by the group must not be entertained.