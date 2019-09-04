The spate of violence that broke out in Johannesburg and spread to the central business district saw the destruction of foreign-owned shops and business premises.

Mobs looted, burned and vandalized shops, properties, and vehicles during the violence.

Some angry residents in the city called on the South African government to deport undocumented migrants.

Police said it had arrested 189 people allegedly involved in the violence that flared in Johannesburg on Monday, September 2, 2019. At least five people have been killed in the unrest.

Mahama reacting to the violence meted out on foreign nationals in a Facebook post said: "The South African government must take responsibility for these inhuman actions and implement urgent steps to prevent these attacks from recurring in the future."