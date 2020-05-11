He said every Ghanaian has a responsibility as individuals to do our best to support the fight against the coronavirus.

Mahama presents food to households

He made this known when he presented food items to vulnerable and deprived communities at Sukura and Nima in the Greater Accra Region.

The donations form part of the distribution of food and relief items to 20, 000 households in deprived communities under the Greater Accra Region, Greater Ashanti Region, Tema, and Kasoa.

Mahama presents food to households

He advised community members to adhere to safety precautions as indicated by the government to ensure that the coronavirus pandemic ends soon.