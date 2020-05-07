Mahama’s lawyers reported Abronye DC to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for claiming that he (Mahama) planned to assassinate some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Net2 TV, Abronye DC is said to have also alleged that Mahama killed former president John Evans Atta Mills.

John Mahama

However, in a petition to the CID and signed by his counsel, Tony Lithur, Mahama denied the allegations.

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are, of course, false: and for the avoidance of doubt, would like to state that neither the NDC nor he has planned to hire, hired or cause to be hired, or instructed any persons or persons to murder or assassinate anybody,” a section of the petition reads.

“Abronye DC is a prominent member of the ruling NPP, and while his false, outrageous and inflammatory accusations are clearly politically motivated, they are also likely to expose my client and members of the NDC to attacks from Abronye DC’s political party sympathizers.”

Mahama, therefore, called on the CID to investigate the allegations made by Abronye DC, as well as his conduct.

He held that this is not the first time the NPP’s Bono Regional Chairman has “used similar platforms to denigrate and make scurrilous, outrageous and scandalous allegations” against him.