Mahama believes that some 'men of God' are using their positions to exploit their 'ignorant' followers.

Mahama in a Facebook quoted 2 Corinthians 11:13-15 which states: "For such men are false apostles, deceitful workers, disguising themselves as apostles of Christ. No wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light."

The former President said even Satan disguised himself as an angel of light but did bad things in the dark.

"Therefore it is not surprising if his servants also disguise themselves as servants of righteousness, whose end will be according to their deeds," he added.

It would be recalled that in the run-up to the presidential race of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC), Mahama, while addressing delegates in Adaklu Constituency of the Volta Region on Thursday, January 31 2019, said the NDC will match the NPP boot-for-boot in the 2020 elections if the government attempts to intimidate and harass NDC supporters with violence, a comment which was condemned by some Ghanaians.

Some have asked him [Mahama] to apologise for the directive that did not go down well with NDC members who jumped to his defence.

But Mahama insisted that his boot-for-boot comment was taken out of context.

In his latest attack on those who he referred to as false prophets, it is not clear which men of God he is directing his criticism to.