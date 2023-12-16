Mahama is the godfather of digitalization, not Bawumia – Asiedu Nketia

“Who is the godfather of digitalization in Ghana apart from former President John Dramani Mahama?" he said

In a recent address on JoyTV, Asiedu Nketia argued that Mahama's tenure as President witnessed significant strides in digital transformation, laying the groundwork for subsequent developments in the sector. He pointed to initiatives such as the e-governance platforms, digital addressing system, and the establishment of the Ghana Data Protection Commission during Mahama's term.

Asiedu Nketia emphasized that Mahama's foresight and commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of the nation positioned him as a trailblazer in the digitalization journey.

The NDC stalwart noted that Mahama's vision went beyond mere rhetoric, as he actively implemented policies that contributed to the digital evolution of Ghana.

“These two portfolios were separated because there was an opportunity for expansion in the telecommunication and the ICT sector. So John Dramani Mahama was the grandfather of this whole digitalization - go and check the records and his investments in laying the infrastructure for ICT in this country,”

“But you don’t claim ownership of digitalization in Ghana so if we talk about digitalization, then Bawumia doesn’t come anywhere close to Mahama.”

“Bawumia was not brought on board this economy because of his expertise in ICT and or digitalization. We all know why Bawumia was brought. The one who brought him told us Ghanaians that he does not have expertise in building the economy and that is why he has taken the trouble to look for Dr Bawumia and picked him from the Bank of Ghana.

“Dr Bawumia at the Bank of Ghana as deputy governor at that time was responsible for all the economic success under President Kufuor and that was why he brought him up to make him the Chairman of the Economic Management Team so that he could help build what he called at that time a shattered economy,”

The NDC Chairman asserted that since the NPP flagbearer for the election of 2024 assumed that position, the economy moved from bad to worse until its current state.

"You see he's now running away from his E-levy. His spokesperson has come to say that Bawumia never supported e-levy. At the time it was being introduced, it was like Bawumia bringing some magic to generate money to pay our contractors and arrears,"