Mahama meets co-leader of German SPD party

Olaf Scholz, who also serves as Germany's Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister, welcomed Mahama, emphasizing the importance of fostering strong ties between the two nations. The discussions covered a range of topics, including economic cooperation, trade relations, and mutual initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development.

Mahama expressed his appreciation for Germany's longstanding support to Ghana and acknowledged the positive impact of German assistance in various sectors, including education, health, and infrastructure development.

The former president highlighted the need for continued collaboration to address common challenges and enhance the socio-economic well-being of both countries.

"It was a pleasure meeting with Lars Klingbeil and the delegation from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD)"