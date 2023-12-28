Mahama mourns the loss of former Pentecost Chairman Apostle Ntumy

Described as not only a revered man of God but also an inspirational leader, Apostle Dr. Ntumy’s commitment to the things of God was unparalleled, and his contributions to the church and community were significant.

Mahama in a Facebook post in mourning, described the late Apostle Ntumy as a true servant of God.

He said "My deepest condolences to the family and the Church of Pentecost on the loss of Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy. He was a true servant of God who dedicated his life to spreading the gospel and building the church. His legacy of faith, love, and leadership will continue to inspire and guide many."