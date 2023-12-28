ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama mourns the loss of former Pentecost Chairman Apostle Ntumy

Emmanuel Tornyi

Former President John Mahama has mourned the loss of the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy.

In a statement, the church announced that Apostle Ntumy peacefully passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Described as not only a revered man of God but also an inspirational leader, Apostle Dr. Ntumy’s commitment to the things of God was unparalleled, and his contributions to the church and community were significant.

Mahama in a Facebook post in mourning, described the late Apostle Ntumy as a true servant of God.

He said "My deepest condolences to the family and the Church of Pentecost on the loss of Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy. He was a true servant of God who dedicated his life to spreading the gospel and building the church. His legacy of faith, love, and leadership will continue to inspire and guide many."

Apostle Ntumy, who served the church from 1998 to 2008, died on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, after a long battle with paralysis.

