The new universities, he said, are part of the NDC government's interventions to build a university in each of the new regions.

He made this known at the launch of a digital campaign aimed at getting members to help finance the party ahead of the 2020 December elections.

Members of the party, according to the initiative, are required to download a special application on play store on their mobile phones to enable them easily contribute.

As part of the initiative, members of the party are also required to adopt and contribute funds through their respective branches in order to ease the financial burden of organising a national campaign on national executives and flagbearer.

Mahama said: "Those of you in the business community who want to contribute, because of the vengeful nature of this current administration, we will protect your identity.

"Ghanaians look forward to the NDC stepping up to the plate and rescuing power from this government that promised so much but has delivered little. A government that said it will provide inclusive government but has practiced the worse form of nepotism."