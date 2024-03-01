Mahama receives Access Bank delegation over Group CEO's death

Mahama expressed his condolences to the Wigwe family, the management, and the staff of Access Bank. The former president recalled meeting the late banker during his tenure as vice president.

According to him, Dr. Wigwe's passing shocked everyone and was very difficult to accept, but he added, "God knows best, and we can only accept our fate and mourn Herbert."

Mahama praised the business mogul for his dedication and effort in making the Access Bank brand a household name in Africa and the world.

Herbert Wigwe passed away with his wife, son, and friend, the former Chair of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Agunbanjo.