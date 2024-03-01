Wigwe, a friend of the former president, died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America on February 9, 2024.
Mahama receives Access Bank delegation over Group CEO's death
A delegation from Access Bank Ghana PLC today visited former president John Mahama to officially inform him of the death of the Group CEO of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe.
Recommended articles
Mahama expressed his condolences to the Wigwe family, the management, and the staff of Access Bank. The former president recalled meeting the late banker during his tenure as vice president.
According to him, Dr. Wigwe's passing shocked everyone and was very difficult to accept, but he added, "God knows best, and we can only accept our fate and mourn Herbert."
Mahama praised the business mogul for his dedication and effort in making the Access Bank brand a household name in Africa and the world.
Herbert Wigwe passed away with his wife, son, and friend, the former Chair of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Agunbanjo.
The final funeral rites for Dr. and Mrs. Wigwe and their son are scheduled to take place from March 4 to 10, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh