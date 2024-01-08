ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama reiterates commitment to implement White Paper recommendations

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a recent statement to commemorate thirty-one years of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, former President John Dramani Mahama reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the implementation of recommendations outlined in the white paper.

John Mahama

The white paper, which represents a comprehensive document detailing government decisions on specific matters, holds significant implications for policy development and national progress.

He emphasized the importance of continuing the various processes aimed at bringing the white paper recommendations to fruition. This often involves collaboration between government agencies, stakeholders, and the public.

Mahama's pledge underscores the need for a collective effort in executing the proposed policies and initiatives to address identified challenges and promote overall national advancement.

"As a citizen of Ghana, I regret the legal obstacles that hindered the Constitution Review Implementation Committee from implementing the Government White Paper on the recommendations of the Commission"

"On this auspicious occasion, as leader of the National Democratic Congress, I wish to reiterate my commitment to continue the various processes towards implementing the white paper, if elected President in December 2024, focusing on strengthening governance institutions, protecting citizens' rights, and fighting corruption. "

In the spirit of accountability and good governance, Mahama's declaration reinforces the notion that implementing the recommendations outlined in the white paper is not only a responsibility but a crucial step towards achieving the nation's long-term goals.

Mahama's dedication adds momentum to the ongoing discourse surrounding effective governance and the pursuit of policies that positively impact the lives of citizens.

"The reforms will aim to reduce the influence of an overreaching executive, put an end to the creeping politicization of state institutions, reduce excessive spending on Article 71 officeholders to bridge the unacceptable disparity between them and other categories of workers, and strengthen the fundamental rights of all citizens"

"Fellow countrymen and women, we should, together, uphold our collective responsibility to sustain our democracy, and I call on all duty-bearers to comply with constitutional principles"

