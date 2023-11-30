Mahama saves babies at Dodowa hospital as he donates incubators and phototherapy machines

Mahama also provided food and non-food items to the patients, nursing mothers, and hospital staff.

The medical staff expressed their appreciation for the equipment. Medical Director Dr. Kennedy T. C. Brightson noted that he was not expecting the items so quickly, following his request when an advance team from the former President visited only two days ago.

Pulse Ghana

Accompanied by his children and staff from his office, Mahama thanked his wife and the Lordina Foundation for facilitating the acquisition of the medical equipment. He added, "I am very happy to return to my favourite hospital environment to celebrate my 65th birthday."

The Shai Osudoko District Hospital was inaugurated in April 2016 by then-President Mahama as part of his government's policy to bring quality healthcare closer to Ghanaians.

The 120-bed hospital was the first of six district hospitals to be commenced by the Mahama government in selected districts across the country under an initiative to build first-class health facilities in every district to improve access to healthcare delivery.