Mahama to support rural teachers with special allowances, cancel licensure exams

In addition to the salary increment, Mahama announced that an NDC government would introduce the "Teacher Dabre" initiative, a programme designed to address the accommodation challenges faced by teachers, particularly in rural areas. Under this initiative, teachers' bungalows would be constructed in every newly built senior high school across the country. Mahama highlighted the importance of providing decent housing for teachers, as it directly impacts their well-being and ability to focus on their teaching responsibilities. He further stated that existing schools that lack adequate bungalows would also have such accommodations constructed around them, ensuring that all teachers have access to decent living quarters.