The National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator said the former president is not guilty in the scandal hence there is no need for him to speak on the issue.

This response comes after the Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame called on Mahama to cooperate with investigations yesterday.

The Deputy Attorney-General argued that the former President has been fingered in the deferred prosecution agreement and must answer to the Ghanaian people.

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, Ofosu Kwakye said: “Where does Godfred Dame draw this theory of moral obligation on people campaigning for public office who do not speak about matters? In the case of the Airbus matter, nobody has mentioned anybody’s name. So nobody is required to respond. If you have not been accused of wrongdoing, on what basis will you be responding?"

"We know for a fact that wrongdoing occurred at least, in the Millennium scandal. We know that the president himself was involved in that wrongdoing and yet has not spoken. So Godfred Dame’s position which I believe represents the Akufo-Addo government is lacking in sincerity and candour. That is why I am calling on Ghanaians to dismiss it,” he said.

On Tuesday, the government indicated that it has through the office of the Attorney General officially written to the Serious Fraud Office in the United Kingdom demanding the identities of Ghanaian officials involved in the Airbus scandal.

“The key government officials of Ghana who negotiated illicitly for fraud to get three aircraft for Ghana have maintained utter silence about the same as if there were no such transactions or the principal actors do not exist" Dame said.

On January 31, Ghana was cited as one of five countries in which global aerospace group, Airbus SE, allegedly bribed or promised payments to senior officials in exchange for business favours between 2009 and 2015, according to the UK’s Serious Fraud Office.

The scandal caused a political storm in Ghana over accusations of Airbus payments to a relative of a government official in connection with the purchase of military planes.