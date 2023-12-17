Mahama wraps up Western North tour, embarks on Two-Day exploration of Western Region

A notable highlight of his recent tour of the Western North was Mahama's assurance to the Chiefs that, under his administration, they would be empowered by laws to manage and protect forest reserves. This commitment arose after the Chief of Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, Okatakyie Kwasi Bumangama II, expressed concern about the traditional authorities losing their powers in managing forest reserves.

Okatakyie Kwasi Bumangama lamented that the decision to centralize the management of forests with the Forestry Commission, stripping chiefs of their role, had led to an increase in forest destruction, especially by illegal small-scale miners.

During an interaction with Mr. Mahama, the chief emphasized the shift in power dynamics, stating, "Previously, the management of the forests was entrusted into the hands of the chiefs, but that power has been taken away from us and given to the Forestry Commission. Since then, the forest has been destroyed."

Responding to these concerns, Mahama acknowledged the need for collaboration and empowerment of chiefs to protect the forests and outlined his commitment to passing laws that would grant powers to both chiefs and the Forestry Commission, allowing them to work together effectively for the preservation of Ghana's forests.

Mahama emphasized the importance of collective efforts, stating, "Government alone cannot protect the forest; sometimes officials even connive with the galamseyers to destroy the forest."