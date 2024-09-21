Major roads to Accra Central blocked as Anti-Galamsey protest begins

The protest, which began today, aims to highlight the rampant illegal mining activities, known as galamsey, and the severe environmental damage they have caused across the country. Organisers have stated that no vehicles, except emergency services heading to the 37 Military Hospital, will be permitted to pass through the affected roads.

Ghanaians should get involved - Oliver Barker-Vormawor

During a media briefing, protest leader Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor stressed the urgency of the demonstration and called for nationwide support.

“If all Ghanaians can come together to support the protest, we will achieve the needed results,” he said, underscoring the group’s determination to hold the government accountable and demand stronger measures against illegal mining.

Protesters voiced their deep frustration over the pollution of water bodies in rural areas due to galamsey activities. Many lamented the devastating impact on their families, who rely on these natural resources for drinking water and farming.

“The rivers in our communities have turned brown with chemicals, and people are falling sick. It’s heartbreaking to see our children drink this polluted water,” one protester shared.

The demonstration is set to continue for the next two days, with more groups expected to join as the movement gains momentum. The Stop the Galamsey campaign seeks to push the government to take decisive action against illegal mining, which has been blamed for widespread environmental degradation, particularly in the country’s forests and water bodies.

