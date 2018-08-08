Pulse.com.gh logo
Man arrested with 44 slabs of cocaine concealed in kokonte


Details on the type of drugs and the value have not been revealed by the Police, as the exhibits are being forwarded for forensic laboratory examination.

The Police in the Eastern Region have nabbed a man who was transporting forty-four slabs of cocaine concealed in kokonte.

The 38-year old man, Iddrisu Yakubu, was arrested at Nkurankuran with a truck loaded with two fertiliser sacks containing the substance.

Yakubu was transporting the kokonte from Nkurankuran to Koforidua.

Yakubu, according to the Eastern Regional Police, admitted ownership of the substances during interrogation and memntioned one Eric Teye of Huhunya as his supplier.

 

Driver of the vehicle in which the suspect was arrested, Isaac Narh, has been invited to assist the Police in investigations.

Meanwhile, the Police say the suspect has been “detained to assist police trace and apprehend the said supplier”.

